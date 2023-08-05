CCI huddle to determine fate of new census schedule today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) today to address the critical issue of the national census.

The huddle is set to discuss the latest census data and a range of related matters, seeking approval from all stakeholders involved.

Meanwhile, the chief ministers of all four provinces, along with federal ministers will attend the meeting to deliberate on the impending decision.

With the forthcoming general elections fast approaching, the Prime Minister’s recent assertion that the elections will be held based on the new census has added significance to the meeting’s outcome.

The current political landscape remains uncertain, leaving many wondering about the country’s future. However, the approval of the digital population census by the CCI could significantly impact the direction the nation takes in the coming months.

The fate of the new population census primarily hinges on the potential extension of the tenure for the upcoming interim government setup. Key figures within the coalition government have expressed confidence in the unanimous approval of the new census in the days to come.