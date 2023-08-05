‘Killer highways’: Balochistan’s road accidents exceed terrorist fatalities

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, known for its rugged landscapes and natural beauty, has been grappling with a rising death toll on its national expressways.

Over the past five years, the province has witnessed a staggering 881 lives lost and more than 44 thousand injured in various accidents on the N25, N50, N85, and N70 highways, turning the once promising routes into deadly corridors.

According to data compiled by the Medical Emergency Response Center (MERC), more than 32 thousand traffic accidents have occurred on these national highways during this period, leaving an indelible mark on the province’s transport safety record.

The N25 Quetta-Karachi highway, in particular, emerged as the deadliest stretch, accounting for most of the accidents and fatalities.

The alarming statistics have drawn comparisons between traffic accidents and terrorist incidents in the region. During the same five-year period, the number of lives lost in road mishaps surpassed those lost to terrorist activities.

Among the primary causes cited for these tragic incidents are smuggling, speeding, and violation of laws by passenger coaches plying the expressways.

Despite efforts by authorities to curb these dangerous practices, the situation continues to worsen, prompting serious concerns among commuters and officials alike.

Muhammad Asghar, the Project Manager at MERC, expressed grave concern over the growing trend of accidents. “Speeding, overloading, and oil smuggling in passenger coaches are not without danger to passengers. It’s distressing to witness the loss of so many precious lives due to reckless behavior and disregard for traffic rules,” he said.

Zafar Iqbal, the Secretary of Transport in Balochistan, acknowledged the severity of the situation and pledged to address the issue urgently.