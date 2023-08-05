Toshakhana case verdict: Imran Khan arrested after court sentences him to 3 years in prison

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been arrested from his Zaman Park residence, moments after the Islamabad sessions court sentenced him to three-year imprisonment and disqualified him for five years in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Police sources have said that the former premier could be shifted to Attock Jail, adding a team of the NAB will file Imran Khan’s arrest.

Due to inclement weather, it has been decided to transport Imran Khan to Rawalpindi through the motorway. Earlier, there were reports he would be flown to Islamabad through a special flight.

Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir says the PTI chief has been arrested by the Islamabad police and he has been sent to the capital.

He further said the Islamabad police arrested Imran Khan with the assistance of their counterparts in Punjab. He added that the Islamabad police chief will decide about the jail the PTI chairman will be kept in.

On the orders of the Interior Ministry, arrangements have been completed in both Adiala and Attock prisons.

Ministry sources say Imran Khan would be shifted to Adiala or Attock jails where arrangements have been completed.

Administrations of both jails have been ordered by the ministry to stay alert.

The sessions court issued the warrants for the penalty to the PTI chief in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The warrants issued to the Islamabad police chief order that the suspect be sent to Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

The court warrant orders the superintendent of the Adiala Jail to keep the culprit in his custody.

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court declared that the crime against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana criminal case has been proved, and sentenced him to three-year imprisonment.

Imran Khan has also been disqualified for five years.

Announcing its verdict reserved a short while ago, the court also rejected the former premier’s appeal against declaring the case maintainable.

The verdict stated that the suspect filed false details with the election commission, and has been found guilty of corrupt practices.

Imran Khan’s arrest warrants were also issued by the court. He has also been fined Rs100,000. If the fine is not submitted, the jail term will exceed for another six months.

The police chief has been ordered to implement the court order.

A heavy contingent of police reached outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Police has also sealed all the roads leading to Zaman Park, while an armoured personnel carrier has also reached the PTI chief’s residence.

Elite Force personnel have been deployed on Canal Road leading to Zaman Park.

Khan was not present for the hearing at the Islamabad High Court, and the judge ordered his arrest.

The case that led to his arrest centres on state gifts he received and did not properly declare while he was premier.

He is facing over 150 cases brought against him since being ousted in April last year – charges he says are politically motivated.

Khan’s legal team said they would be filing an immediate appeal, AFP reported.

“It’s important to mention there was no chance given to present witnesses, neither was time allotted to round up arguments,” a member of the team said, as reported by AFP.

Written order issued

The written verdict on the three-year arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been issued.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar issued a four-page judgment, wherein he says that the defence counsel did not present any arguments on the maintainability of the Toshakhana case.

The verdict said that the application is rejected based on the arguments of May 5 and July 8.

The complainant presented satisfactory evidence regarding the case, it added, and also said that the complainant’s evidence proved the allegations against the PTI chief.

It is proved that the accused submitted false record to the election commission, the verdict said, adding that false record of Toshakhana gifts from 2018-19 and 2019-20 was submitted.

False record related to Form B was also submitted in 2020-21, the decision said.

The PTI chief misused the gifts bought from the state repository, the verdict said, adding Imran Khan committed dishonesty regarding the Toshakhana.

The record of gifts taken from Toshakhana case proved to be false, the judge wrote in his decision, adding that there was no doubt about the dishonesty of the PTI chairman.

Security in Islamabad

The Islamabad police spokesperson says that security has been put on high alert in the capital.

All the officers have been instructed to stay in their areas, and checking has been increased across the city, the spokesperson said.

The traffic in the city is flowing normally, he added.

The verdict had been reserved by the sessions court in the Toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan over non-appearance of the PTI chief’s counsel for extending final arguments. The judge had said he will announce the verdict at 12:30pm.

Earlier, Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar had declared that he will announce the verdict at noon if the petitioner’s lawyer does not turn up to extend the final arguments as per the high court orders.

Following the IHC orders, Judge Dilawar then adjourned the hearing, for the third time today, till noon as the counsel for the PTI chief failed to show up despite repeated summons.

Announcing the third break in the proceedings for the day, Judge Humayun Dilawar said the associate lawyer is unable to say when senior counsel Khawaja Harris will turn up in court.

He questioned what will happen if the counsel doesn’t appear till late night.

The judge remarked that the court had summoned Khawaja Harris at 8:30am, adding that if a suspect does not appear on the first summons, a non-bailable arrest warrant is issued.

Before announcing the third break till 10:30am, the judge asked the election commission’s lawyer to recite some poetry while they waited for Khawaja Harris.

Amjad Pervaiz read out a verse: “Vo mila to sadiyon ke baad mere lab par koi gila na tha. Usay meri chup ne rula diya jissay guftugu mein kamaal tha.”

At this, the courtroom resounded with chants of “wah wah” in appreciation.

On Friday, the IHC had declared a district and sessions court verdict on the Toshakhana criminal case null and void, while Imran Khan’s request to declare the case non-maintainable was turned down.

The request to transfer the Toshakhana case to another court was rejected, while notices were issued for next week on the request to restore the right to defence.

Moreover, Imran Khan could not receive immediate stay order from the court.

The sessions court should hear the case again and decide, the verdict stated.