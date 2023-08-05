Imran Khan moves SC against IHC verdict in Toshakhana criminal case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has moved the Supreme Court against the Islamabad High Court’s Friday verdict in the Toshakhana criminal case.

An application was filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the former premier by his legal team.

The petition has sought to declare the Toshakhana case non-maintainable and halt its trial.

Remanding the issue of maintainability of the case back to trial court judge Humayun Dilawar has been challenged. A stay order on the trial has also been sought.

In his appeal, filed through his lawyer Khawaja Haris, the PTI chairman has argued that the high court committed a legal error by sending the case back to the same judge as the trial court judge had already expressed his view.

The IHC had been requested to transfer the case to another judge, but it did not apply judicial mind while remanding back the case.

The high court also misrepresented the appeals, the petition stated.

The Supreme Court has been requested to declare the decision of the Islamabad High Court chief justice null and void and a stay order issued on the proceedings of the trial court.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad District and Sessions Court reserved its verdict in the Toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan over non-appearance of the PTI chief’s counsel for extending final arguments.

Earlier, the judge had declared that he will announce the verdict at noon if the petitioner’s lawyer does not turn up to extend the final arguments as per the high court orders.

Following the IHC orders, Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar then adjourned the hearing, for the third time today, till noon as the counsel for the PTI chief failed to show up despite repeated summons.

Announcing the third break in the proceedings for the day, Judge Humayun Dilawar said the associate lawyer is unable to say when senior counsel Khawaja Harris will turn up in court.

He questioned what will happen if the counsel doesn’t appear till late night.

The judge remarked that the court had summoned Khawaja Harris at 8:30am, adding that if a suspect does not appear on the first summons, a non-bailable arrest warrant is issued.

Before announcing the third break till 10:30am, the judge asked the election commission’s lawyer to recite some poetry while they waited for Khawaja Harris.

Amjad Pervaiz read out a verse: “Vo mila to sadiyon ke baad mere lab par koi gila na tha. Usay meri chup ne rula diya jissay guftugu mein kamaal tha.”

At this, the courtroom resounded with chants of “wah wah” in appreciation.

On Friday, the IHC had declared a district and sessions court verdict on the Toshakhana criminal case null and void, while Imran Khan’s request to declare the case non-maintainable was turned down.

The request to transfer the Toshakhana case to another court was rejected, while notices were issued for next week on the request to restore the right to defence.

Moreover, Imran Khan could not receive immediate stay order from the court.

The sessions court should hear the case again and decide, the verdict stated.