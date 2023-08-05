Karachi: Three coaches derail near Padidan station, none hurt

Three coaches of Allama Iqbal Express, train plying from Karachi to Sialkot, derailed earlier today near Padidan railway station, resulting in the suspension of traffic on the affected railway track.

According to the officials, there have been no reported casualties or injuries among the passengers and crew onboard.

Emergency services were swiftly deployed to the scene to assess the situation. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

Officials from the railway administration have confirmed that repair and restoration work is ongoing to clear the tracks and make them safe for operations.