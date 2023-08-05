Secret features of iPhone volume buttons, surprising users

iPhone users are recently discovering that the volume buttons on their devices serve more functions than just adjusting sound levels.

In our daily lives, iPhones have taken a central role, offering various functionalities that many users might not be fully aware of.

It’s no secret that Apple is known for incorporating clever tricks and hacks into their devices, which can prove to be quite handy.

Personally, I’m still amazed by the ability to copy something on your phone and seamlessly paste it onto your laptop. Simple pleasures, I suppose.

Apple screens respond to numerous gestures and swipes, each carrying a specific meaning.

However, directing your attention to the volume buttons on the side of the screen reveals even more programmed functions that could be remarkably useful.

You might already know about using the volume button along with the power button to capture a screenshot. But this combination does more than just that.

By holding down the power button and one of the volume buttons, you can quickly get in touch with emergency services through a text or call.

This feature proves invaluable in situations where directly accessing your phone to dial 999 is difficult.

Imagine being in a potentially risky scenario with someone present, and you want to discreetly reach out for help without alerting them about contacting the police.

Here’s how this feature works.

Holding both buttons for about two seconds triggers an option to call emergency services.

A bar slides across the screen’s centre, offering a discrete way to make the call.

This approach is less conspicuous than taking out your phone openly, and quicker than unlocking it to dial the emergency number.

Another function, though less urgent, remains quite useful. When your phone alarm goes off early in the morning, you don’t need to hastily tap the screen to silence the annoying sound. Simply pressing one of the volume buttons will snooze the alarm.

However, it’s important not to misuse this power.

Lastly, when the camera app is active, you needn’t rely solely on the on-screen button to capture photos and videos. Pressing down one of the volume buttons can serve as a shutter.

And for video recording, holding down the button starts the recording; releasing it stops the recording.

In conclusion, iPhones are brimming with functionalities that users might not have fully explored. These hidden features in the volume buttons provide more convenience and versatility, making everyday interactions with the device smoother and more efficient.