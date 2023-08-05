Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts parts of KP

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolted various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremours measuring 5.4 on Richter scale were felt in Swat, Lower Dir, Kurram, Swabi, and surroundings.

The epi-centre of the quake was in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 150 kilometers inside earth’s crust.

People of the area where the quake was felt rushed out of their homes and buildings in panic reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

However, no loss of life, injuries, and property damages were reported from any of the areas where the quake was felt.