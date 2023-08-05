Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts parts of KP

Reports of loss of life or property could not be confirmed as yet
Samaa Web Desk Aug 05, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolted various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremours measuring 5.4 on Richter scale were felt in Swat, Lower Dir, Kurram, Swabi, and surroundings.

The epi-centre of the quake was in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 150 kilometers inside earth’s crust.

People of the area where the quake was felt rushed out of their homes and buildings in panic reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

However, no loss of life, injuries, and property damages were reported from any of the areas where the quake was felt.

earthquake

khyber pakhtunkhwa

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular