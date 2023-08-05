Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir: PM, army top brass highlight India’s repression in IIOJK

As Pakistan observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, the nation’s top leaders have united to condemn India’s inhuman military siege and unprecedented oppression in the Indian illegaly Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of Army Staff, have voiced their strong rebuke against New Delhi’s actions on the second anniversary of the stripping of the valley’s special autonomy.

In his statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the just cause of the Kashmiri people’s freedom struggle. He vowed to amplify their voices on every international platform until the world takes action and urges India to put an end to its egregious human rights violations and forcible occupation of IIOJK.

Additionally, the premier called for the reversal of all unilateral and illegal measures taken by India since August 5, 2019, and advocated for a fair and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) echoed the military leadership’s solidarity with the Kashmiri people on Kashmir Exploitation Day.

Emphasising the importance of UN resolutions, the military top brass stressed that Kashmiris must be given their right to self-determination. They also conveyed the unwavering support of the Pakistani armed forces, military leadership, and the people in the Kashmiri struggle for justice and freedom.

The military leadership further condemned India’s actions in Occupied Kashmir, highlighting that these violations of human rights are not only contrary to international laws but also pose a constant threat to regional security. They asserted that the solution to the Kashmir conflict is inevitable and should be in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

On this day of remembrance, the armed forces paid tribute to the brave martyrs of Occupied Kashmir, acknowledging their immense sacrifices in the pursuit of justice. The ISPR reiterated its commitment to support Kashmiris politically and morally in their ongoing struggle against Indian oppression and illegal occupation.

The Kashmir dispute remains one of the longest-standing conflicts in history, with tensions between India and Pakistan continuing to escalate. Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir serves as a poignant reminder of the need for a just resolution to the decades-long issue, taking into account the aspirations and rights of the Kashmiri people.

President links stability with resolution of Kashmir issue

President Dr Arif Alvi has also resolved that Pakistan would continue to be the voice of its Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who had been making invaluable sacrifices and would extend all possible support for the fullest realization of their legitimate rights.

“We have no doubt that durable peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the president said in his message on Youm-e-Istehsal annually observed on August 5.

He said that India unleashed its illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with the aim of disempowering, disenfranchising, and dispossessing the Kashmiri people in their own land.

IPP chief urges Int’l community to address Indian forces’ atrocities

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief, Jahangir Khan Tareen, called upon the global community to take immediate notice of the continuing atrocities perpetrated by Indian forces in the illegally occupied region of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Marking August 5 as a dark day in history, Tareen highlighted the significance of the date when India unilaterally altered the status of the disputed territory.

“August 5, 2019, will always be remembered as a dark day in history,” stated Jahangir Khan Tareen. He underscored the urgency of addressing the dire situation in IIOJK, emphasizing that the international community cannot remain indifferent to the sufferings of the Kashmiri people any longer.

The IPP leader reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their ongoing struggle for freedom. “All of Pakistan stands united with the Kashmiri people in their quest for self-determination,” asserted Tareen, further expressing his party’s unwavering commitment to the cause.

Calling upon the international community to heed the voices of the Kashmiri people, Jahangir Tareen emphasized that silence and inaction would only exacerbate the plight of those affected by the long-standing conflict.

Revocation of Article 370

On August 5, 2019, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had revoke occupied Kashmir’s special status by repealing Article 370 of the constitution. The move allowed people from the rest of India to have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently.

Kashmiris, international organisations and critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

Over the past two years, Pakistan has been raising voice against the move and Indian atrocities in the valley.

Last year, the government declared August 5 as Youm-i-Istehsal of occupied Kashmir’s residents, in order to register protest against Indian government’s decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its autonomy.