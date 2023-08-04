Pakistan’s Street Children Football Team reaches final of Norway Cup

Pakistan Street Children Football Team kept their winning run going and reached the final of Norway Cup by beating the Bremnes IL team 2-0 in the semi-final.

Pakistan have registered sixth consecutive win at the event, as Abdul Wahab and Abid Ali scored the goals for team.

The Pakistani team received a lot of support from the locals Pakistanis in Norway, who also celebrated with the team after victory.

Pakistan’s Street Children Football Team has been unbeaten at the event so far and will meet Sola FK in the final.