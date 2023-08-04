Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Football

Pakistan’s Street Children Football Team reaches final of Norway Cup

Pakistan will play Sola FK in the final on Saturday
Huzaifa Khan Aug 04, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO: Twitter
PHOTO: Twitter

Pakistan Street Children Football Team kept their winning run going and reached the final of Norway Cup by beating the Bremnes IL team 2-0 in the semi-final.

Pakistan have registered sixth consecutive win at the event, as Abdul Wahab and Abid Ali scored the goals for team.

The Pakistani team received a lot of support from the locals Pakistanis in Norway, who also celebrated with the team after victory.

Pakistan’s Street Children Football Team has been unbeaten at the event so far and will meet Sola FK in the final.

Pakistan football

street child

norway cup

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular