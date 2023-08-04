24,000 British Airways staff will see a 13% pay rise

The United Kingdom-based union Unite has announced that 24,000 British Airways workers have secured a 13.1% pay rise over a period of 18 months. These staff members of the British flag carrier have also earned a £1,000 ($1,270) one-time payment.

According to Simlpy Flying report, Unite expressed that it has managed to reverse what it calls “fire and rehire” pay cuts during the height of the pandemic that saw several workers’ salaries drop.

Thus, staff, excluding flight crew and management, will now receive a pay increase amid an agreement that may see another rise if inflation remains high.

The deal will also ensure that no workers will have their pay rise applied at a lower rate than what they were at in 2020. All in all, the move both restores and boosts pay.

Unite was formed in 2007 following the merger of Amicus and the Transport and General Workers’ Union (TGWU). It has over 1.2 million members spanning several industries, including transport.