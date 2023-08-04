PDM to leave govt on 9th August: JUIF chief Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maualana Fazal ur Rehman on Friday said that elections are going to be held and PDM government would be leaving the government on August 9.

He caretaker government will be formed that will be the responsibility to conduct elections.

Maulana Fazl said that destruction of economy and destruction of CPEC is global agenda.

JUIF supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman while addressing the Tribal Jirga hosted by JUI-F said that the Jirga has expressed concern over the incidents of terrorism in various districts and prayed for the recovery of the injured in the Bajaur tragedy.

He said Jirga demanded that those involved in these incidents should be punished.

JUI chief and tribals gave historical struggle, sacrifices and while on the other side conspiracies were introduced by external forces.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said, “Our own people also joined this conspiracy and this conspiracy has damaged our struggle but it is a war that will continue.”

He urged politicians to maintain unity among election environment as politicians understand the national interest, constitution and law. He further said that stability of Pakistan and Afghanistan need each other.