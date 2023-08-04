Amir Khan to invest millions in Faryal’s business amidst marital struggles

Amidst recent turmoil in their marriage, former British boxer Amir Khan is making a determined effort to salvage his relationship with Faryal Makhdoom by investing £100,000 in her cosmetics brand, Faryal Beauty.

The couple is currently separated following allegations that Amir engaged in explicit conversations with other women, including ‘sexting’ a model.

In an attempt to demonstrate his dedication to their marriage, Amir is taking concrete steps, including having a new swimming pool built at their luxury home in Dubai and purchasing a new Range Rover for Faryal’s use.

A family source revealed that despite the difficulties, Amir is committed to supporting Faryal both emotionally and financially. He recognizes the significance of her beauty business and aims to stand by her side as they navigate their marriage troubles.

While the couple is living apart, dividing their time between homes in Dubai and Britain, they have not yet filed for divorce. However, sources close to the couple share that Faryal is going through a challenging period, focusing on her role as a mother to their three children.

Amir’s investment in Faryal Beauty is set to help expand the cosmetics range with new products. The decision to support her business comes as part of Amir’s efforts to show that he is willing to change his ways and work towards a better future with Faryal.

The couple shares three children together - daughters Lamaisah and Alayna, and a son named Muhammad. Despite the difficult times they are currently facing, Amir remains optimistic about their ability to overcome their challenges, citing past ups and downs they have successfully navigated as a couple.

While the future of their marriage remains uncertain, both Amir and Faryal are taking time to reflect on their relationship and are focused on co-parenting their children. As they navigate this trying time, Amir’s investment in Faryal’s business serves as a gesture of support and commitment to working through their difficulties together.