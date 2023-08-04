PCB might finish red and white ball categories in central contracts

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) might finish the red and white ball categories in new central contacts and will be back to A, B, C and D categories, which were used in the past.

According to the sources of Samaa TV, Inzamam-ul-Haq is expected to be the new chief selector whereas central contracts and new chief selector would be announced after PCB management committee head Zaka Ashraf’s approval.

It is also expected that the monthly salaries of players would be almost doubled in the new contracts.

The sources also indicated the number of players to get central contract might also be decreased as last year 33 players got contracts but this time only 25 or 26 players will get central contract.

It has been advised that Test match of fees of players would be increased by almost 50% whereas for other formats it would be 25%.

The new domestic structure is also expected to be announced soon.