India: Extremist Hindus give 2-day ultimatum to Muslims to leave their homes

Continuing the discriminatory policies against the Muslims in India, the right-wing extremist Hindu groups from Hisar, Haryana, gave Muslims a two-day ultimatum to leave their homes.

Outspoken journalist from India Rana Ayub tweeted and said the Hindus chanted loud slogans “Jab Mulle kaate jaayenge, hum Ram naam chillayenge”.

“Well-meaning friends will ask “but how is Modi responsible for this?” Well- Meaning,” she tweeted.

According to Times of India report, hundreds of thousands of Muslim migrants’ workers living in Haryana have had to flee due to violence targeted at the community following communal clashes in Nuh district earlier this week.

The Hindu fundamentalists threatened migrants with violence unless they left.

Nuh Violence 2023

As curfew in Nuh has limited the options for the workers to leave, several of them were seen travelling with small bags towards either Alwar or Sohna in an effort to flee the violence-hit district, according to the TOI.

As per Indian media, a total of 202 people arrested so far and 80 taken into preventive detention in connection with the recent communal clashes in Haryana, state Home Minister Anil Vij said on Friday.

Vij also said 102 FIRs have been registered, half of which are in Nuh alone and the rest in other districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal.

Death toll in religious riots near India’s capital rises to 6

Riot police were patrolling urban neighbourhoods near India’s capital on Wednesday following a second night of sectarian riots that have killed six people so far.

The unrest began Monday when mobs hurled stones at a Hindu religious procession and set cars alight in the predominantly Muslim district of Nuh, around 75 kilometres (45 miles) south of New Delhi.

Arson and vandalism attacks broke out the following evening in parts of nearby Gurugram, a satellite city of the capital and a key business centre where Nokia, Samsung and other multinationals have their Indian headquarters.

One neighbourhood saw a mob of around 200 people armed with sticks and stones loot several meat shops and set fire to a restaurant while chanting Hindu religious slogans.

Haryana state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said six people had been killed in the violence and 116 arrested so far.

“Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to the safety of the public,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

