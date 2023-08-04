X rolls out this important feature

X, the microblogging platform endorsed by Elon Musk, has rolled out an updated live streaming feature, personally tested and approved by the tech mogul himself.

Elon Musk shared his excitement, stating that “Live videos now work reasonably well” and even demonstrated the feature by going live with a 53-second clip on X. In the video, Musk could be seen laughing and enjoying a good time with the X team

The video streaming quality appeared quite decent, although there were moments of blurriness during movement. However, when the phone stopped moving, the quality improved significantly.

After the live stream, Musk posted an update, affirming that the new feature is performing well and surpasses the 8-bit quality they had previously.

To access the live streaming feature, users can simply tap on the ‘Camera’ icon in the composer, then select ‘Live’ from the bottom selector. Adding a description for the live stream to appear as a Tweet is optional, and there is no compulsion to share the location.

Once the necessary details are filled in, users can click on ‘Go Live’ and engage with their audience in real-time. The improved feature promises an enhanced live streaming experience on the X platform.