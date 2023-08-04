‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ renewed for season 3

“The Summer I Turned Pretty,” the beloved YA drama series on Prime Video, has been renewed for a highly anticipated Season 3.

The show, based on Jenny Han’s best-selling book series, has garnered a devoted fan following and has become a breakout hit in the young adult genre.

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios, expressed his excitement over the show’s renewal, acknowledging the passionate response from fans. The series, which explores the love triangle between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah, has struck a chord with a diverse audience of young viewers.

Season 2 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is currently in the middle of its run, and it has already been a resounding success. The show quickly climbed to the top ten most-watched seasons on Prime Video, with the premiere episode doubling the viewership of Season 1’s premiere within just three days.

The series has been praised for its focus on character development and emotional storytelling. While it still delivers plenty of drama and a soundtrack featuring popular artists like Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, it also delves into themes of friendship and the challenges of maintaining relationships as we grow older. Lead actress Lola Tung’s performance as the complex character Belly has been particularly lauded for its authenticity and relatability.

As of now, there is no specific release date for Season 3, given that Season 2 is still airing and the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike may impact production. Nevertheless, fans can expect more heartwarming and captivating storytelling when “The Summer I Turned Pretty” returns for its third chapter. New episodes of Season 2 are airing every Thursday on Amazon Prime Video until August 18.