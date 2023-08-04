Ramsha Khan puts ‘quitting acting’ rumours to rest

Recently, Pakistani actress Ramsha Khan took to social media to address the circulating rumours surrounding her acting career.

The actress clarified that she is not quitting acting and urged her fans and followers not to believe every piece of information that surfaces on social media platforms.

Ramsha Khan, known for her remarkable performances in various television dramas, has been a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Her talent and dedication to her craft have earned her a large and dedicated fan following.

The actress’s statement comes after speculations about her potential departure from the acting scene started circulating online. As celebrities often face rumours and speculations about their personal and professional lives, Ramsha felt the need to set the record straight and put an end to the unfounded rumours.

In her message to fans, Ramsha emphasized the importance of verifying information before believing and spreading it on social media. She reminded her followers that not everything they read online is accurate, and encouraged them to trust authentic sources for reliable updates about her career.

As Ramsha Khan’s fans expressed relief and support after her clarification, the actress continues to work on her ongoing projects and is excited to entertain her audience with more outstanding performances in the future.