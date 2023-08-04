Anurag Kashyap’s daughter gets engaged to Shane Gregoire

The engagement of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, with her fiance Shane Gregoire, became the talk of the town.

The intimate engagement party was held in Mumbai and was attended by close friends, family, and several Bollywood celebrities, making it a star-studded affair.

Among the celebrity guests were Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, Kalki Koechlin, and director Imtiaz Ali, among others. The engagement celebrations were a joyous occasion with heartfelt wishes pouring in from all corners.

For the event, Aaliyah and Shane chose to don colour-coordinated ethnic outfits. Aaliyah looked resplendent in a lehenga adorned with delicate floral details, while Shane looked dashing in a kurta paired with an embroidered jacket.

Bollywood starlet Suhana Khan stole the limelight in a stunning blue saree, while Khushi Kapoor opted for a pretty pink ensemble. Ibrahim Ali Khan exuded charm in a black kurta, and Palak Tiwari looked elegant in a cream-coloured saree.

The engagement party became the talk of social media as fans and well-wishers shared glimpses of the couple and the star-studded guest list. The heartwarming celebration of love and union was a memorable event for everyone present, marking the beginning of Aaliyah and Shane’s journey together.