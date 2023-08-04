Watch Live
‘Fairytale 2’ BTS video creates buzz with Farmeed’s chemistry

Hamza Sohail and Sehar Khan's captivating chemistry leaves fans excited for the upcoming sequel
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 04, 2023
The sequel to the popular drama series “Fairytale” has been making waves even before its release, thanks to the sizzling chemistry between the lead characters Farjaad and Umeed, portrayed by Hamza Sohail and Sehar Khan, respectively.

BTS videos from the set of “Fairytale 2” have gone viral on social media, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the on-screen romance between the two characters.

“Fairytale 2” is a much-awaited continuation of the original series, which gained a massive fan following for its intriguing storyline and compelling performances. The show’s success was largely attributed to the dynamic chemistry between Hamza Sohail and Sehar Khan, who beautifully portrayed the emotional journey of their characters.

As snippets from the set surfaced online, viewers were treated to glimpses of the palpable chemistry between Farjaad and Umeed. The behind-the-scenes videos captured candid moments of camaraderie and affection, further fueling the excitement for the sequel.

With “Fairytale 2” set to take the audience on a roller-coaster ride of emotions, fans have been sharing the BTS videos, expressing their anticipation for the on-screen couple’s evolving relationship.

As the drama series explores love, resilience, and the complexities of life, viewers are eager to witness the captivating performances of Hamza Sohail and Sehar Khan in their respective roles.

