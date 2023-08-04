Watch Live
May 9 riots: PTI chairman’s sisters record statement before JIT

JIT summoned both sisters to record their statements
Fahad Bhatti Aug 04, 2023
PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s sisters Uzma Khan (left) and Aleema Khan. — Namal Knowledge City
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran khan sisters—Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan—appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and recorded their statements over alleged involvement in May 9 riots.

Both sisters were appeared in relation to attack on Jinnah House—Corps Commander Lahore—and other government properties.

Both expressed their dissociation with the vandalizing and damaging government properties.

Uzma Khan said, “I participated in the demonstration in front of Jinnah House,” while Aleema Khan said she was present in Zaman Park at that time.

The JIT team had summoned both the sisters to record their statements.

