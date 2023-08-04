Former PTI MPA again arrested despite interim bail

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Provincial Assembly member Rangiz Ahmed was arrested despite having interim bail orders from the Peshawar High Court.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim of the Peshawar High Court expressed his displeasure with the violation of the bail order and took prompt action. On the Chief Justice’s orders, the anti-corruption department presented Rangiz Ahmed in court.

Giving his remarks, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court expressed his resentment over the violation of court orders, adding that no compromise would be made on the dignity of the High Court.

He stated that if the law is not upheld, it would lead to chaos akin to the law of the jungle and made it clear that even high-ranking officials, including the Advocate General, would face consequences if they fail to comply with the court’s decisions.

The PHC CJ went on to remak that if he cannot deliver justice, then he has no right to continue holding his position. He further expressed that he was willing to resign if justice was not served.

The investigation officer of the anti-corruption department appeared before the court and apologized to the court.

In response, the Chief Justice directed that former member Rangiz Ahmed, Asad Qaiser, and Anwar Taj should not be arrested in any case within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also instructed all petitioners to appear before the relevant court by August 15.