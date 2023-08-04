Gadar 2: ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ successful with trending #3 on YouTube

“Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” released in 2001, became a blockbuster and a cult classic in Indian cinema.

Now, the highly anticipated sequel, “Gadar 2,” is creating a buzz with its mesmerizing songs and gripping storyline. Among the film’s musical treats, “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” has emerged as a major hit, taking YouTube by storm and securing the third spot on the trending list.

Featuring the charismatic Sunny Deol and the talented Ameesha Patel, “Gadar 2” brings back the iconic characters of Tara Singh and Sakeena, weaving a heartwarming narrative set against the backdrop of India’s partition era. The song “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” showcases the exuberance and romance between the lead characters, taking audiences on a nostalgic journey.

With its catchy beats, soulful lyrics, and captivating visuals, the song has struck a chord with fans and viewers alike. Within a short span of its release, it has garnered more than 10m views, a testament to its massive popularity.

The film’s music, composed by the talented duo Nadeem-Shravan, holds the essence of the original Gadar’s iconic tunes while introducing fresh melodies that resonate with today’s audience.

The success of “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” has further heightened anticipation for the film’s release, as fans eagerly await the continuation of Tara and Sakeena’s unforgettable love story in “Gadar 2.”