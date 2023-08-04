Kajol advocates for pay parity in Bollywood with successful women-led films

During the Jagran Film Festival in Delhi, veteran Bollywood actress Kajol addressed the topic of pay parity in the Hindi film industry.

She stated that female actors can rightfully ask for equal pay when India starts producing big-scale women-led films that perform as well as movies like “Pathaan,” which starred Shah Rukh Khan and became the highest domestic grosser of all time in Hindi cinema.

Kajol’s perspective on pay equality highlights the need for more substantial roles and successful projects centred around female protagonists. She believes that when such films achieve the same level of box office success and recognition as their male-led counterparts, female actors will have a stronger position to demand pay parity.

This issue has been a topic of discussion among several prominent Bollywood actresses. Priyanka Chopra has spoken about her experience of being paid less than her male co-stars in India and how it changed when she worked on the Prime Video project “Citadel.” Deepika Padukone also shared an incident where she rejected a film due to unequal pay and felt that it was unfair to compromise her worth for the sake of accommodating the male lead.

Jaya Bachchan, in a previous conversation with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on a podcast, attributed pay disparity to male insecurity. She suggested that the mindset of male individuals in influential positions contributes to the persistent gender-based pay gap in the industry.

Kajol’s statements call for a positive shift in the portrayal and representation of women in Indian cinema and advocate for equal opportunities and remuneration for female actors who contribute significantly to the success of the industry.