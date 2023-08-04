Ayeza Khan, Wahaj Ali’s striking war in ‘Mein’ teasers

Excitement is building among drama enthusiasts as the new season ushers in a wave of fresh projects on TV.

A highlight of this season is the highly anticipated drama “Mein,” featuring the dynamic duo Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali in leading roles. Fans can hardly contain their excitement as they witness the two talented actors share the screen for the first time.

In “Mein,” Ayeza Khan portrays the strong-willed Mubashira, while Wahaj Ali takes on the role of Zaid, a character determined to prove himself.

The recently released character teasers have left viewers intrigued and captivated, eagerly anticipating the drama’s premiere on August 7, 2023. “Mein” will take the time slot of the popular drama “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha,” promising a fresh and engaging storyline.

As the teasers unfold, fans are already witnessing the intense conflicts that Zaid faces, adding another layer of excitement to the upcoming drama. With Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali’s sizzling on-screen chemistry and the promise of a compelling storyline, “Mein” is set to captivate audiences and become a must-watch drama of the season.