US stocks up as investors digest tech earnings, jobs data

Wall Street stocks opened higher early Friday as markets assessed earnings reports from tech giants Apple and Amazon, and weighed US payrolls figures that showed a cooling but robust jobs market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.4 percent to 35,339.03, while the broad-based S&P 500 jumped 0.6 percent to 4,527.76.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.0 percent at 14,092.59.

After the closing bell on Thursday, Apple reported modestly higher profits in the recently ended quarter despite another dip in revenues – its shares slipped 3.3 percent on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s quarterly profit trounced market expectations, boosted by strong sales with help from its annual Prime discount event. Amazon shares surged 9.1 percent in early trading.

On Friday, the Labor Department numbers showed that the United States added 187,000 jobs in July, less than analysts expected and signaling that the tight jobs market is cooling.

But wage gains held steady at 0.4 percent in July, up 4.4 percent from a year ago, a level that could still be too high for the Federal Reserve as it seeks to lower inflation sustainably.

“The key takeaway from the report is that labor supply continues to be tight, which could make it difficult to achieve a more Fed-pleasing moderation in wage growth,” said Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com.

But the report appears to have been “pleasing on balance” to markets, which moved higher in its wake, he added.

Among other individual companies, Airbnb topped estimates and its shares advanced 1.1 percent on Friday morning.