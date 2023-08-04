COAS congratulates Hamza Khan on becoming squash world champion

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir met Pakistan’s newly crowned junior world champion Hamza Khan on Friday and congratulated him on making the nation proud.

Hamza Khan, who ended Pakistan’s 37-year drought by winning the world junior title in Squash, was invited to the General Headquarter (GHQ).

COAS General Syed Asim Munir told Hamza Khan that he had brought honour for the country and Pakistan Army will keep supporting the talent youngsters like him.

He added that youth is the future of this country and with focus, dedication and hard work there is nothing that Pakistan cannot accomplish.

Hamza Khan had defeated Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria in the final as he became first Pakistani player since Jansher Khan in 1986, to win world junior squash title.