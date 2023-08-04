Watch Live
Foreign national ‘ringleader’ of loan apps fraud arrested from Lahore: FIA

Accused employed people who blackmail people using their leaked data: FIa
Jahangir Akram Khan Aug 04, 2023
PHOTO/FILE
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime operation arrested a foreign national who committed fraud through online loan app.

The suspect named Jian Lee Hang is the ‘leader’ of online loan app fraudsters in Pakistan. The accused was arrested from Gulberg area in Lahore.

The FIA said that Jian Lee Yang is the ‘mastermind’ behind online loan app fraud. The accused has confessed to fraud to hundreds of Pakistanis during investigation.

According to the FIA officials, the accused employed many Pakistani nationals for fraud work and was working Pakistan for 10 months. The accused also used to blackmail the citizens by accessing their data, the FIA official said.

online loan apps

