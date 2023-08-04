IPP hosts luncheon honoring Iranian culture minister and ambassador

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Friday hosted a prestigious luncheon in honor of the Iranian Culture Minister and the Iranian Ambassador.

The event was graciously hosted by Senior Leader Awn Chaudhary and Central Information Secretary Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan. Distinguished politician Nadeem Afzal Chan was also present at the luncheon, adding to the significance of the occasion.

The Iranian Culture Minister and the delegation led by the Iranian Ambassador were warmly welcomed by both senior leaders.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations and fostering cultural and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran. It was noted that the culture-based diplomacy of both nations has played a vital role in strengthening their relations.

The longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Iran, spanning decades, was acknowledged and praised. The leaders expressed that the friendly ties between the two countries are marked by harmony and mutual respect among their people.

During the luncheon, the cultural richness of both countries, with prominent figures like Iqbal Fehmi and various elements of calligraphy, was appreciated. The exchange of artistic and cultural delegations between Pakistan and Iran has played a significant role in fostering enduring connections between the two nations.

Beyond culture, exemplary understanding in economic and political matters was acknowledged. The leaders expressed their belief that Pakistan-Iran relations are adapting to the demands of modern times and contributing to regional prosperity and development.

The guests were grateful to the IPP and its leaders for hosting the luncheon and conveyed their best wishes for the party’s stability and success in the upcoming general elections.

The enduring friendship between Pakistan and Iran, akin to the timeless bond between Iqbal and Maulana Rum, was emphasized as a symbol of eternal amity between the two nations. Both countries were seen as being on a path of progress and prosperity, and the luncheon served to further strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation.