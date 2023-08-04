Pakistan draw 1-1 with South Korea at Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan Hockey Team got their first point in the Asian Champions Trophy on Friday as they drew 1-1 with South Korea in their second match.

Pakistan had lost their first match against Malaysia 3-1 the previous day but they started better against South Korea.

Pakistan’s Abdul Shahid gave his side the lead in the 18th minute when he scored the field goal. Pakistan’s defenders maintained the lead by not conceding any goal.

The green shirts led 1-0 at the half-time and did not concede any goal in first 50 minutes. But then South Korea ended their goal drought and scored the leveller.

South Korea had many chances to score in last 5 minutes as they got three penalty corners but Pakistan’s defender made sure that they did not lose second match in a row.

Pakistan team will play their third match against Japan on Sunday, 6th August.