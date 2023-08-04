A five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed in the domestic worker torture case in which an Islamabad DIG Operations has been appointed as convener of the JIT.

As per notification, DIG Operations has been appointed as JIT convener while an officer in the JIT will be an ISI and an IB officer along with SSP CTD and SSP Investigations.

The JIT will investigate the violence case at Police Lines Headquarters.

Sherry Rehman demands justice in torture case

Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday demanded government to take a notice on Rizwana torture case.

She expressed her opinion in the Senate.

The PPP senator said that was an illegal use of force in the house of a judge and Child Protection Act should also be applicable on this case.

“The victim girl should get justice in every case,” he said.

Read Also: 5-member JIT formed to probe maid torture case