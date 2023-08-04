Gold per tola prices smash previous records in domestic market

The price of 24-Karat gold per tola has been increased by record Rs1,300 and was available in the market at Rs221,500 on Friday.

On the other hand, the price of 24-Karat of 10-gram gold reached Rs189901 after an increase of Rs1115.

While, the price of 22-Karat gold remained unchanged at Rs174,067.

The global price of the gold per ounce reached $1932 with an decrease of $4.

