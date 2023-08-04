Punjab interim CM Naqvi shares formula to control inflation

Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi sharing a formula to control inflation said instead of launching a crackdown or rounding up against market manipulators, there was a need to improve the system.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan’s annual inflation rate rose to 37.97 percent in May, the statistics bureau, setting a national record for the second month in a row, adding to its problems of a balance of payment crisis and the risk of a sovereign default.

Already in April, the bureau said Pakistan’s CPI at 36.5 percent was the highest recorded, as well as the highest in South Asia, ahead of Sri Lanka, which posted annual inflation of 25.2 percent in May.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made these remarks while talking to media Ring Road project and directed the authorities to ensure balance in the Ring Road project.

“The project will benefit South Punjab a lot,” Mohsin Naqvi adding that, giving relief to the people is among the priorities of the interim government.

Mohsin Naqvi said that he was not a person who wanted a photo session on development projects.

He said that operation theaters were being made infection-free through third parties inspection across Punjab.