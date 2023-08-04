PM Shehbaz inaugurates ‘Salam Pakistan’ brand and ‘e-Portal’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday inaugurated “Salam Pakistan” brand and “e-Portal” at a ceremony held in Islamabad, in a bid to promote tourism in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier said, “Pakistan is a great place for promoting tourism, culture and heritage”.

“We will encourage our brotherly countries and the countries, which have excelled in the field of tourism, culture, handcraft and other fields, to come to Pakistan and highlight this diversity of tourism sector,” he said.

“Pakistan is blessed with great natural resources and scenic beauty all over the northern areas,” he said adding that, it can promote tourism in the country.

The “Salam Pakistan” brand and “e-Portal” will help portray Pakistan’s diversity in tourism at the international level and increase tourists’ interest from across the world in this sector, said Prime Minister.

Addressing the ceremony the Prime Minister encouraged Advisors to interact with Foreign Counterparts of countries who excelled in Tourism, Culture to get benefit from their experience.

This initiative will prove to be helpful in enhancing Pakistan’s recognition on an international level in terms of tourism and will contribute to increasing the interest of tourists from around the world in visiting Pakistan.