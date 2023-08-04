Miss Venezuela Ariana Viera dies aged 26

The 26-year-old model and current Miss Venezuela, who fought for life in a hospital after sustaining injuries in a car crash, has passed away. She was 26.

The accident took place on July 13, when Viera’s car collided with a truck near Orlando’s Lake Nona, after she fell asleep behind the wheel.

The model suffered serious injuries as a result and was rushed to the hospital.

Nearly 10 days after the accident, Ms Viera’s mother stated that her daughter had been suffering from fatigue and fell asleep while driving.

Venezuelan beauty queen, reportedly, suffered a heart attack after being revived.

Shockingly, two months before the accident, Ariana had shared a video on her Instagram account where she had predicted her own funeral.

“Recording myself for my future funeral because it’s always me who takes the videos no one takes them of me,” the caption read.