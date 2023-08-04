China’s 5G robot enables remote eye surgery from over 550 km!

Chinese researchers have achieved a remarkable feat by performing remote eye laser surgery on rabbits located over 550 away using 5G-enabled robots.

As reported by the Chinese Daily, a team of doctors and scientists from the Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center at Sun Yat-sen University successfully conducted the world’s first remote eye laser surgery. The pioneering procedure took place in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province.

Under the leadership of Professor Lin Haotian, the team utilised a 5G robot to carry out the surgery on all 12 rabbits, marking a significant advancement in ophthalmic practices. Dr. Haotian highlighted that this achievement could help rectify the disparities in ophthalmology development and medical resource distribution across the nation.

Professor Lin expressed his optimism about the future, indicating that a breakthrough in telemedicine is imminent. He projected that 5G remote micron ophthalmic surgery could be available to humans within six months if progress continues as planned.

This technological advancement holds the potential to streamline surgical processes, reduce time and costs, and enhance overall efficiency for both medical practitioners and patients.

The team’s journey to this milestone began with experiments involving mice, pigs, and other animals before successfully conducting the remote surgery on rabbits.

Zhong Xingwu, vice president of the Hainan Eye Hospital, emphasised that remote procedures could significantly enhance healthcare accessibility and quality for a broader patient demographic.

In a separate development, AI-driven robots showcased their prowess by performing intricate surgery on pigs, repairing severed intestines.

Engineers from Johns Hopkins University developed these Smart Tissue Autonomous Robots (STAR), which outperformed human surgeons due to their precision and repeatability.

This advancement is crucial as surgeons sometimes face physical limitations during delicate surgeries.

Axel Krieger, director of the project and an assistant professor of mechanical engineering, noted that automating such complex tasks represents a major breakthrough.

Jin Kang, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Johns Hopkins, highlighted that robotic anastomosis, like the one performed on the pigs, can ensure consistent and precise outcomes, irrespective of surgeon expertise.

In essence, these groundbreaking achievements have the potential to revolutionise patient care, offering more predictable and consistent results through cutting-edge technology.