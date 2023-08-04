Ex-lawmaker Shehryar Afridi rearrested under 3MPO

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) minister Shehryar Afridi, faced re-arrest under the Maintenance of Public Order (3-MPO) after the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) declared his previous detention as illegal.

Following the LHC’s ruling, the police took immediate action and sent Shehryar Afridi to Adiala Jail, where he will remain detained for 15 days in accordance with the 3-MPO provision.

The court made a ruling on Thursday, declaring the detention of former PTI minister Shehryar Afridi as well as his brother Farrukh Afridi as illegal.

The decision was handed down by Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu after hearing the petition filed against Shehryar Afridi’s detention.