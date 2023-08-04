ECP hints at election delay if polling based on digital census 2023

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has raised concerns over delays in holding the general elections if they are conducted based on the new census.

According to the ECP sources, a period of seven months will be required to hold the general elections on the newly defined constituencies resulting from the new census.

After the approval of the new census, it is estimated that four months will be necessary to establish the new constituencies. Subsequently, an additional three months will be required to address administrative matters related to the redrawing of electoral boundaries and related electoral processes.

As per the ECP’s assessment, a total of seven months will be needed starting from the date the new census is officially notified to hold the general elections on the basis of the updated constituencies.

In contrast, the commission has indicated its readiness to conduct elections within a shorter timeframe of three months if the general elections are based on the 2017 census data.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) to address the contentious issue of approving the digital census 2023 conducted earlier this year.