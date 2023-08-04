Child protection bureau obtains legal custody of Rizwana

The Child Protection Bureau on Friday took legal custody of Rizwana, a young domestic worker who was subjected to extreme violence by a civil judge’s wife.

The decision was made under the strict instructions of Chairperson Sarah Ahmed. Rizwana’s tragic case came to the attention of the Child Protection Bureau after reports of her ‘maltreatment and abuse’ surfaced in the media.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmed immediately directed her team to intervene and take appropriate actions to safeguard the young victim.

The medical team is currently assessing her condition and providing the necessary treatment for her physical and emotional recovery.

Civil judge’s wife Somia Asim gets interim bail

On Tuesday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad approved the interim bail of a civil judge’s wife, Somia Asim who was named as the key accused in 14-year-old housemaid Rizwana torture case till August 7.

Additional Sessions Judge Abida Sajjad heard Somia’s plea and granted the bail after the accused submitted Rs100,000 worth of surety bonds.

According to the application submitted by Somia Asim, she maintains that Rizwana was employed at her house with the consent and will of her parents. Furthermore, she adamantly denies any claims of torture or mistreatment inflicted upon the young girl.

Soumia Asim asserts that Rizwana was always treated with care and affection, similar to her own children.

Pledging her full cooperation with the investigation, Somia Asim affirms her willingness to provide a detailed statement before the investigating officer to prove her innocence.

She expresses confidence in the upcoming inquiry, hoping that it will shed light on the truth of the matter.

Rizwana’s health shows improvement

The condition of 14-year-old housemaid Rizwana showed signs of improvement, according to the medical board’s latest report.

During a crucial meeting held at Lahore General Hospital to assess Rizwana’s health, the head of the medical board, Professor Jodut Saleem, informed the media that the young girl’s health had notably improved since yesterday.

“Thanks to the application of oxygen, Rizwana’s breathing difficulties have significantly decreased, and she is now able to communicate.

Professor Jodut Saleem disclosed that Rizwana had been facing complications due to infection, but her condition had shown positive progress. The medical team’s attentive care and treatment have helped alleviate some of the immediate health concerns.

“Today, Rizwana has even expressed her desire to eat solid food,” Professor Jodut Saleem stated, highlighting the encouraging strides the young girl is making in her recovery. In addition to solid food, Rizwana has also been started on a soft diet to aid her recuperation.

The medical board has been providing Rizwana with juices and water to maintain her hydration levels during the healing process.