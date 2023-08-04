PM Shehbaz calls CCI key meeting to discuss approval of digital census 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) to address the contentious issue of approving the 2023 digital census conducted earlier this year.

The meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow (Saturday) at 12:00 pm, during which the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) will present its report on the first-ever digital Population and Housing Census.

If the CCI grants approval for the 2023 census, it could result in a delay of at least three to four months in the upcoming elections.

As the current assembly’s tenure is set to end on August 12, dissolving the assembly prematurely on August 9, as hinted by the prime minister during a recent dinner with ruling partners, would require elections to be held within 90 days, in accordance with the Constitution.

During a separate occasion, the premiere had indicated that fresh general elections would be based on the 2023 census data. However, reports indicate concerns regarding overcounting in rural areas and undercounting in urban areas of Sindh.

The latest census results show that the total population stands at slightly less than 250 million, with the mark having crossed 240 million.

The PBS has completed a post-enumeration survey to verify the results of the first-ever digital population census in selected blocks of 48 districts.

The CCI meeting is crucial as it will determine the official approval of the 2023 digital census and subsequently impact the electoral timeline.

The government and relevant authorities are closely monitoring the situation and addressing any complaints or discrepancies in the census data.

The prime minister’s meeting with ruling partners and the forthcoming CCI discussion on the census underscores the importance of transparency and cooperation in addressing the population data’s accuracy and implications.