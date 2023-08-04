British Aviation Security team commends Islamabad Airport’s world-class security measures

The two-day visit of the British Aviation Security Team, headed by Peter Robinson, to Islamabad Airport has concluded with success.

During their stay, the team thoroughly examined the airport’s security arrangements and expressed appreciation for the world-class measures put in place for passengers’ safety.

The team also commended the airport’s adherence to the security standards set by the UK Department for Transport (UKDFT).

A spokesperson from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reported that Peter Robinson, along with his team, was impressed by the comprehensive security measures implemented at the airport.

The acknowledgment of the airport’s security readiness by a foreign aviation security delegation is a testament to the efforts made by Pakistani authorities to maintain a robust and reliable aviation security system.

During the visit’s culmination, the Director of the Civil Aviation Authority conducted a detailed briefing on various aviation security issues, highlighting the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in ensuring the highest standards of safety and security.

The visit underscored the importance of continued international cooperation in enhancing aviation security measures.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing collaboration to further improve and strengthen the aviation security system.

After the fruitful engagement and assessment of Islamabad Airport’s security protocols, Peter Robinson and his team departed for the United Kingdom.

As the aviation industry continues to evolve, international cooperation and collaboration remain vital components in addressing security challenges and strengthening global aviation safety. The visit’s outcomes are expected to facilitate future endeavors in enhancing aviation security systems and safeguarding air travel for all passengers worldwide.