Dynastic politics: A web entangling Pakistan’s democracy

Pakistan, along with other countries in the subcontinent such as India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, faces a strong tradition of hereditary or family politics. This practice of passing down political positions from one generation to another has become deeply entrenched, perpetuating the presence of family members in the assembly.

Pakistan finds itself caught in the web of political dynasties, a phenomenon not limited to Pakistan alone but prevalent in the entire subcontinent. Even in Afghanistan, where democracy is not fully established due to its tribal social structure, elections are sometimes conducted, but external forces often influence the electoral processes.

The prevalence of political dynasties poses challenges to the democratic ideals and principles of representation and accountability. Efforts to break free from this pattern and promote a more inclusive and representative political system remain crucial in the region.

Political dynasties dominate the political landscape across Pakistan’s all provinces. Families like the Bhutto Zardari in Sindh, the Sharif brothers in Punjab, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yousaf Raza Gilani, and Wali Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Maulana Fazlur Rehman family, Mengal, Bugti clans, and others in Balochistan, wield significant influence. Unfortunately, there seems to be little hope for improvement in this regard, as the practice of hereditary politics remains deeply entrenched.

Even parties like the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), which was expected to champion the cause of the middle-class families, find themselves entangled in linguistic and personal beliefs, hindering progress.Breaking free from the grip of political dynasties and fostering a more inclusive and diverse political landscape remains a significant challenge for Pakistan’s democracy.

Dictatorships and weak state structure

The political landscape in Pakistan lacks an ideal political party that fully embodies the principles of good governance and representation. The pervasive influence of personalities on political parties is evident, with many parties being solely identified by the names of their leaders, like the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) named after its leader.

Pakistan’s political environment has been shaped by a history of dictatorship, with approximately 35 years under such rule. The remaining periods have witnessed a mix of hybrid and chief executive systems, hindering the development of a robust political culture. Throughout this time, the state structure has not actively supported the growth of political forces, leaving room for weaknesses within these parties to be exploited. As a result, civil servants have often held significant sway over the country’s affairs.

The absence of a truly ideal political party and the influence of personalities over institutions pose significant challenges to Pakistan’s democratic progress. Building a strong and inclusive political culture will require concerted efforts to foster accountable, transparent, and representative political parties in the country.

PTI’s promise of change

While certain families in Pakistan have resisted dictatorships and gained public recognition, the practice of hereditary politics remains indefensible. Political parties in the country often limit the voice of workers, allowing them to provide suggestions but ultimately making final decisions under the leadership of family members.

Even prominent figures like Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Multan have faced criticism for fielding daughter as candidate, as options beyond their immediate relatives seem scarce. Similar situations can be observed in the families of Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser, where family dominance appears to overshadow broader party representation and merit-based selections.

The prevalence of hereditary politics continues to raise concerns about the democratic ideals of representation and fairness in Pakistan’s political landscape. Addressing this issue is essential to strengthen political parties and foster a more inclusive and accountable system.

Enduring influence of the Sharif family

In the party of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Sharif family continues to hold significant positions of power. Following Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz has now assumed the third most important post in the party. She is now serving as the senior vice president and chief organizer, wielding authority over the party’s reorganisation.

Notably, this is not the first time that the Sharif family members have occupied key party positions and government roles. In the past, individuals such as Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, and Abid Sher Ali have also held prominent positions within the party and government, illustrating the prevalence of political dynasties in Pakistan.

PPP’s Bhutto legacy

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has long been synonymous with the influence of the Bhutto family, with several prominent members holding key positions within the party. The names of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari, and their sister Azra Pechuho stand as a testament to the family’s significant hold on the party’s leadership and direction. This enduring family legacy continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the PPP’s political landscape.

Chaudhry family’s stronghold

On the other hand, the Chaudhry family’s strong influence on the PML-Q (Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid) is evident through the prominent figures who have held key positions within the party. Starting with Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi, the family’s imprint on the party has been significant and enduring.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Chaudhry Monis Elahi, Imran Masood, Wajahat Hussain, Shafaat Hussain, and others are prominent examples of the deep-rooted Chaudhry family’s presence in the party.

Dynasty in left-wing party

Meanwhile, the Awami National Party (ANP) has been marked by a strong family influence, with several prominent members of the Wali Khan family holding key positions within the left-wing party. Following in the footsteps of Wali Khan and Begum Naseem Wali Khan, the family’s legacy continues with individuals such as Isfandyar Wali, Amil Wali Khan, Ghulam Ahmed Bilor, and Samar Bilor. Their active participation and leadership roles have left a deep imprint on the party’s direction and policies, reflecting the enduring family influence within the ANP.

Family ties in JUI-F

Even religious parties like Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (F) are not immune to family influences, as evident in their leadership structure. Following the footsteps of Maulana Mufti Mahmood, the family legacy within the party continues with prominent figures such as Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Maulana Atta Rahman, Haji Ghulam Ali, and Asad Mahmood. These individuals have taken on the identity of a family within the Jamaat, showcasing the enduring impact of family ties on the party’s leadership and organizational structure.

In parties characterised by personal and family influence, key positions are often granted to family members during periods of power. This trend is not limited to ruling parties alone, as even in the opposition, specific families tend to occupy significant roles, including the position of the leader of the opposition and other crucial committee positions. The prevalence of such family connections in political parties highlights the ongoing impact of familial ties on the allocation of important roles and responsibilities within the political landscape.

Election Commission and internal elections

Curiously, despite the Election Commission’s regulations requiring political parties to conduct internal elections, the outcomes often reveal a recurring pattern wherein only close family relatives secure party positions. Even though these elections are deemed “fair,” the trend of family members occupying prominent roles persists. The situation is not vastly different when it comes to election expenses, where the growing influence of monetary contributions in politics has further constrained the involvement of ordinary party workers in the political process. The dominance of financial resources in politics has raised concerns about the limited opportunities for regular party members to actively participate and influence decision-making within their respective political organizations.

As long as the poison of hereditary politics continues to course through the veins of Pakistan’s political landscape, the prospects for ideological political workers to thrive in the country remain bleak. Instead of prioritizing the nation’s interests, political slogans revolving around family, community, caste, language, and provincial biases will persist. The major political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), along with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Fazlur Rehman, Awami National Party (ANP), and regional parties in Balochistan, may continue to be dominated by moderate influences, leaving little room for educated youth from various backgrounds to find representation.

For any real change to occur, it is crucial for political parties to shift away from personal beliefs, linguistic affiliations, and regional biases. Nonetheless, achieving this transformation will not be an easy feat, and it may take considerable time and effort before substantial progress is seen. As the nation grapples with these challenges, the path towards genuine ideological representation and national unity may still be a distant and arduous journey.

