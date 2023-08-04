Pakistani rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee during the opening hours of trading on Friday registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating in the interbank market.

The Pakistani currency was hovering at 287.10, a decrease of Re0.10 in the interbank market.

In the meantime, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a day of fluctuation in the business landscape.

The implications of this shift rippled through the exchange rate, impacting the 100 Index, which experienced a downturn of 47 points, bringing it to 48564 points.

Yesterday, the rupee gained some ground against the American currency, appreciating 0.76% to settle at 287.20.