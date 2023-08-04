Watch Live
Pakistani rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistani currency was hovering at 287.10
Rizwan Alam Aug 04, 2023
The Pakistani rupee during the opening hours of trading on Friday registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating in the interbank market.

The Pakistani currency was hovering at 287.10, a decrease of Re0.10 in the interbank market.

In the meantime, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a day of fluctuation in the business landscape.

The implications of this shift rippled through the exchange rate, impacting the 100 Index, which experienced a downturn of 47 points, bringing it to 48564 points.

Yesterday, the rupee gained some ground against the American currency, appreciating 0.76% to settle at 287.20.

