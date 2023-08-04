21-Foot Tall Hummer makes apartments look small!

Prepare to be amazed as we unveil a colossal Hummer H1 like no other. This 21-foot tall automotive wonder, belonging to Sheikh Hamad Al Nahyan of Dubai, is bigger than most apartments, dwarfing even the most massive regular Hummers.

Known as the Hummer H1 X3, this oversized beast is approximately three times the size of a standard Hummer. Despite its massive proportions, it operates just like any regular-sized Hummer, despite weighing a staggering 60,000 kilos.

To grasp the sheer enormity of this vehicle, each of its tires costs a whopping $25,000 and stands at roughly 7 feet 2 inches tall, towering over most NBA players. Even the tallest active NBA players, like Victor Wembanyama and Boban Marjanović, are shorter than these colossal tires.

Building this extraordinary car is no small feat, with each door taking approximately six months to construct. Climbing aboard also requires patience, as you must ascend a flight of stairs located beneath the body to enter the vehicle.

But rest assured, the Hummer H1 X3 offers an incredible experience with multiple floors, including a bathroom with a sink, a kitchen, and a luxurious lounge room akin to a five-star hotel. There’s even an engine room powering the car with 1,000 horsepower, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 32 km/h (20 mph).

Now, before you rush to search for one to call your own, it’s essential to note that this specific Hummer was a custom commission for Sheikh Hamad, famously known as the ‘Rainbow Sheikh,’ a devoted motor enthusiast with a vast collection of hundreds of cars, including vintage Mercedes E Class vehicles in every colour imaginable.

Online, this magnificent car has become a viral sensation, inspiring a host of humorous comments about its colossal size. Some joke about finding parking spots, while others consider it the ultimate vehicle for a zombie apocalypse, despite the massive gas consumption and potential parking challenges.

While you may not find this extraordinary Hummer H1 X3 for yourself, the remarkable sight of its towering presence continues to captivate car enthusiasts and social media users alike. It’s a testament to the grandeur and eccentricity of the Rainbow Sheikh’s automotive collection.