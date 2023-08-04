SC disposes of all appeals in Toshakhana case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday disposed of all appeals related to the Toshakhana case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A three-member bench, led by Justice Yahya Afridi, presided over the hearing, during which both the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) representative and PTI chief’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, presented their arguments before the court.

During the proceedings, the court inquired about the status of a stay order from the high court. Khawaja Haris, representing PTI Chairman Imran Khan, informed the bench that no decision has been issued yet, and the matter remains reserved.

Subsequently, upon PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s withdrawal of his plea, the Supreme Court disposed of all petitions related to the Toshakhana case.

In its remarks, the Supreme Court expressed that both the high court and the trial court should uphold the spirit of the law throughout the proceedings.

The court acknowledged that the request to transfer the case to another court is still pending before the high court.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had constituted a fresh three-member bench to preside over the Toshakhana case against former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The newly formed bench was headed by Justice Yahya Afridi, with Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Mussarat Hilali as the other two members.

Notably, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi has replaced Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi in the bench.

During the previous hearing, it was announced that the next hearing would be scheduled with an available bench.