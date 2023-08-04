ANF seizes over 68kg drugs; arrests two

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has intensified its efforts against drug trafficking, with recent operations leading to the recovery of more than 68 kg of drugs and the arrest of two accused individuals.

According to details, the operations were conducted across different regions of the country, resulting in significant drug seizures.

In the first operation, ANF officials recovered 3 kg and 600 grams of marijuana from the residence of an accused person in Peshawar, situated near a private housing society. The accused was apprehended and taken into custody for further investigation.

In another operation, ANF officials intercepted a truck and discovered a staggering 45 kg of hashish. The driver, a resident of Khyber, was arrested on the spot.

In Quetta Airport’s cargo terminal, authorities intercepted a suspicious parcel and found a quantity of marijuana concealed within it. The ANF team swiftly secured the drugs and launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the shipment.

Furthermore, a clandestine drug trafficking network operating in Rawalpindi was also dismantled by the ANF. Five kilograms of heroin were being concealed in a fryer and were destined for Havelian.

Officials also recovered at least 420 grams of heroin from a courier office in Kot Lakhpat area of Lahore. The consignment was intended for smuggling purposes, and investigations are underway to trace the source and intended destination of the illegal shipment.

In yet another successful operation, the ANF recovered heroin concealed within clothing items that were being sent to Italy.

In Jurubi Zakha Khel of Khyber, officials recovered 11 kg of drugs.

Moreover, 20,000 narcotic pills were recovered from a bag hidden near the Torkham border.

All the accused have been booked under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and investigations have been initiated to unravel the full extent of their involvement in drug trafficking.