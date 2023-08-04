PM Shehbaz calls allies’ moot today to mull over caretaker setup

A day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hinted at the possibility of dissolving the National Assembly on August 9, a critical coalition partners meeting has been summoned for today to deliberate on the caretaker setup.

The meeting, which will take place via video link, will see the participation of prominent political figures, including PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, as well as heads of other allied parties.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has been actively conducting a series of farewell meetings, aims to take his coalition allies into confidence on the proposed supervisory setup during the crucial gathering.

The discussions come amidst heightened speculation over the potential dissolution of the National Assembly, a decision that could have significant implications for the country’s political landscape.

‘Acceptable to all’ caretaker setup

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a speech at the dinner in honor of the lawmakers of parliament and said that efforts underway for such a caretaker setup that would be ‘acceptable to all’.

PM Shehbaz said that when PDM government took over the government in difficult times and ‘there were dangers everywhere’.

“The country was close to bankruptcy,” the prime minister said.

“In spite of all the criticism in 15 months, we saved the state and our conscience is satisfied that the country was saved from crisis by sacrificing politics,” Prime Minister said.