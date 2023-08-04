Allies throw their weight behind PM over nomination of caretaker setup

In a significant development amidst heightened political tensions, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its allied parties have granted the right to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the nomination of caretaker setup.

This crucial decision was made during a video conference coalition partners meeting, convened to deliberate on the caretaker setup.

Sources privy to the matter said several prominent candidates were considered for the position of caretaker prime minister.

Among the strong contenders are Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a seasoned politician known for his previous role as prime minister, and Hafeez Sheikh, a respected economist with vast experience in economic affairs. Aslam Bhutani, an esteemed civil servant, and Fawad Hasan Fawad, a prominent bureaucrat, were also among the names discussed during the virtual meeting.

Notably, the name of Zulfikar Magsi, a seasoned politician with a reputation for maintaining political balance, was also brought up during the deliberations.

All the names for the caretaker prime minister have now been submitted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will consult with the opposition leader, Raja Riaz, to finalise the selection.

Prominent political figures, including PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and heads of other allied parties, participated in the virtual meeting.

The discussions took place just a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hinted at the possibility of dissolving the National Assembly on August 9.

‘Acceptable to all’ caretaker setup

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a speech at the dinner in honor of the lawmakers of parliament and said that efforts underway for such a caretaker setup that would be ‘acceptable to all’.

PM Shehbaz said that when PDM government took over the government in difficult times and ‘there were dangers everywhere’.

“The country was close to bankruptcy,” the prime minister said.

“In spite of all the criticism in 15 months, we saved the state and our conscience is satisfied that the country was saved from crisis by sacrificing politics,” Prime Minister said.