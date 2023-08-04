FIA arrests accused in threatening email case to German Embassy

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Counter Terrorism Wing has arrested the individual responsible for sending a threatening email to the German Embassy in 2022.

The accused, identified as Adnan Sabir, had allegedly sent the email to the embassy staff, demanding a visa and making menacing threats when his request was not granted.

Following the receipt of the threatening email, Adnan had reportedly gone into hiding, attempting to evade law enforcement.

However, with the aid of advanced tracing techniques, the authorities managed to track his location through his mobile phone and subsequently arrested him.

Adnan Sabir, a resident of Sialkot, was found in possession of sensitive documents at the time of his arrest.

In light of the severity of the incident and the potential implications it could have had, a case has been registered against Adnan under the Cyber Terrorism Act.