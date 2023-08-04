Punjab to receive another spell of monsoon rains

The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Friday issued a weather forecast predicting monsoon rains in various districts of Punjab till August 7.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, there is a possibility of both light and heavy rainfall in areas near the rivers, further exacerbating the ongoing flooding situation in the province.

At present, the situation in the rivers of Punjab remains critical, with low-level floods reported at Sidhanai in the Ravi River. The inflow of water at Sidhanai has reached 52,040 cusecs, while the discharge is measured at 36,840 cusecs.

In the Sutlej River, low-level floods have been observed at Sulemanki and Islam locations. The PDMA spokesperson also issued a warning of a potential high-level flood at Mangala in the Jhelum River.

Amid the challenging situation, there is some respite as water flow remains normal at Tarbela dam and Kalabagh. Similarly, the water flow in the Jhelum and Chenab rivers is also reported to be stable at this time.