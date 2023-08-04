IHC to announce verdict today on Imran Khan’s pleas against Toshakhana criminal case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday will announce its verdict on the petitions filed by former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, in connection with the Toshakhana criminal case.

On Thursday, the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the verdict after hearing several petitions submitted by Imran Khan.

These petitions challenge the maintainability of the Toshakhana criminal case and request its transfer to another court. Additionally, the pleas include an application seeking the right to defense in the trial court and a stay order.

The Toshakhana reference, which led to the disqualification of the ousted Prime Minister under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for “false statements and incorrect declaration,” was issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on October 21 of the previous year.

During the hearing, the lawyers representing Imran Khan, Khawaja Haris, and Gohar Khan, as well as the lawyer representing the ECP, Amjad Pervez, appeared before the court.

The IHC Chief Justice has reserved the verdict on eight petitions, with the announcement scheduled for today (Friday).